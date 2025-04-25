Estonia’s gender pay gap largest in the financial sector

According to Statistics Estonia, in 2024, the gross hourly wages of female employees were 13.2% smaller than the hourly wages of male employees and, year on year, the gender pay gap widened by 0.1 percentage points; the pay gap was the largest in the financial and insurance sector.
Sigrid Saagpakk, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, said the gender pay gap was over 20% in five economic activities: financial and insurance activities (25.5%), information and communication (24.4%), wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (23.5%), human health and social work activities (20.7%), and manufacturing (20.2%).
Compared with 2023, the gender pay gap in other service activities changed the most, from −18.4% in 2023 to 14.8% in 2024.
Last year, the gender pay gap was negative only in one activity – transportation and storage (−7.1%).
Highest wages in information and communication
“It means female employees in transportation and storage earned more than male employees,” Saagpakk said. The following activities also had a small gender pay gap: water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (3.6%), agriculture, forestry and fishing (5.9%), real estate activities (6%), and public administration and defence, compulsory social security (6.5%).
“Average gross hourly wages were the highest in information and communication: €21.6 for male and €16.3 for female employees. In financial and insurance activities, men earned €20.7 and women €15.4 per hour on average,” Saagpakk noted.
Gross hourly wages were the lowest in accommodation and food service activities for both male and female employees – €8.4 and €7.1, respectively.
Saagpakk noted that the gender pay gap in Estonia has decreased by 9.7 percentage points since 2011.
Negative consequences, also in the future
“Over the last 13 years, average gross hourly wages have risen by more than €6, specifically by €6.6 for male employees and by €6.3 for female employees,” she said.
“The gender pay gap is an indicator of overall gender equality in the society,” Eva Liina Kliiman, an advisor at the economy ministry, said, adding that the difference in women’s and men’s average wages has very real negative consequences, as wages determine our wellbeing not just in the present but also in the future. The inequality that exists today has a direct impact on various benefits and on pensions, for example.
“To reduce the gender pay gap, we need to diminish the impact of gender stereotypes upon the choices and opportunities that women and men have. And there must be greater pay transparency. It also matters how the society as a whole values and rewards care work, including in education, nursing and healthcare. Compensation for work in these areas is largely dependent on political decisions,” Kliiman said.