Tallinn to buy 40 new trolleybuses

The Estonian capital, Tallinn, is planning to carry out a public procurement to purchase 40 battery or hybrid powered trolleybuses over a five-year period, with a view to replacing the existing outdated trolleybus fleet with units that can run partially without electric contact lines.
Plans are for the city to buy 40 new battery powered units, including 22 longer units measuring 18 metres in length and 18 regular units 12 metres long. The total cost of the investment, which includes money for the purchase of trolleybuses and the reconstruction of the network of overhead contact lines, is estimated at €40 to €50 million over the next five to six years, the city government said in a statement.
Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart said Tallinn has made a decision in principle to continue the development of the trolleybus network as an important and environmentally friendly mode of public transport.
“In recent years, there has been increasing debate about whether to abandon trolleybuses and introduce electric buses. However, it is in fact necessary to ensure a variety of public transportation modes to meet the needs of the residents of the city,” Kõlvart said.
Running without contact lines in the city centre
“We have set the goal for the capital’s public transport to be emission-free by 2035, in line with the objectives set out in the mobility plan. Several major European cities are currently modernizing their trolleybus networks: the cities that are promoting trolleybus transportation and acquiring new vehicles include, for example, Vilnius, Prague, Zurich, Milan and many others.”
Deputy mayor Vladimir Svet told a press conference that their aim is that, in the future, Tallinn will have trolleybuses use overhead contact lines on the large mostly straight streets where it is easy to build and maintain the network of contact lines. As they get closer to the city centre, where the streets are narrower, where there are more turns and less space, and where trolleybuses can cause congestion if they are forced to stop, they will run without contact lines using battery power.
Alongside the new trolleybuses, Tallinn will gradually introduce electric buses, which are more suitable for servicing lines with smaller passenger numbers, as there is less space in an electric bus compared to a trolleybus.
In order to ensure the transition to fossil-fuel-free public transport, the city government intends to request the city council to provide funds for the purchase of battery powered trolleybuses and the design of the reconstruction of the trolleybus network with the city’s first supplementary budget for 2024.