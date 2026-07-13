Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

13 July 2026 – 19 July 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Concert: Voyage, Voyage
Hopneri maja, Tallinn
Monday, 13 July, from 7pm
Voyage, Voyage.. brings together two choirs for an international concert as part of the Cantus Revaliensis concert series. The French mixed choir l’Aubade from Troyes — around fifty voices, conducted by pianist and St Petersburg Conservatory graduate Alexandra Ruiz — makes its Estonian debut here before continuing their Baltic tour to Latvia, performing music that ranges freely across classical, jazz, gospel, world folk, and rock. They are joined by Tallinn’s own chamber women’s choir Raduga of Kullo Youth Centre, conducted by Galina Morozova-Iljenko, Elina Matveeva and Anastasia Ivleva, with Olga Stalmakova at the piano. Music from different corners of the world, two choirs, one historic hall.
Bachata outdoors socials
Lennusulps, Vesilennuki 6, Tallinn
Wednesday 15 July, from 9pm
Outdoor Dancing happens every Saturday and Wednesday by the sea and the formula is as simple as summer gets: warm evenings, good music by dj Miguel, golden sunsets and a crowd that actually wants to be there. Entry is free — grab a drink, support the venue and dance for as long as the evening allows. In case of bad weather, updates are posted on Bachata Studio Tallinn’s social media channels.
Late Night Cabaret with Kaisa Ling
Heldeke, Tallinn
Friday, 17 July and Saturday, 18 July
Late Night Cabaret happens once a month at Heldeke! in Kalamaja, and if you have not been, the best-kept secret of the district has been keeping itself from you for long enough.
The lineup changes every time and the venue is tiny, which means the performers are close enough to make eye contact and the atmosphere is the kind that larger stages spend a lot of money trying to recreate. Comedy, improv, burlesque, theatre, dance, circus, drag and music share the bill on any given night, drawn from the best variety performers in Tallinn and whoever happens to be visiting the Estonian capital at the right moment. The result is something that feels genuinely alive in the way that only fringe does — unpredictable, a little anarchic, and completely impossible to replicate.
Holding it all together is Kaisa Ling, Master of Ceremonies, Tallinn Fringe’s Ambassador of Fringe Arts, and by her own account the best — and still the only — vaudeville blues broad in Estonia.
The Exploited and Antinorm Concert
Paavli Kultuurivabrik, Tallinn
Saturday, 18 July, from 7pm
The Exploited are coming to Paavli Kultuurivabrik for an outdoor concert and if the name needs no introduction, you already know what to do.
Edinburgh, 1980. Former soldier Wattie Buchan assembles a group with no interest in politeness, radio play, or half-measures and street punk gets the face and voice it has carried ever since. Punks Not Dead. Troops of Tomorrow. Let’s Start a War. Not slogans — survival instincts. Choruses, rhythms that move through a room, lyrics that do not apologise. Over forty years later, nothing has softened. The outdoor stage at Paavli Kultuurivabrik will confirm it.
World Cup Final Watch Party
Erinevate Tubade Klubi, Tallinn
Sunday, 1 July from 9pm
World Cup Final Night — free entry, drinks from the bar, and the biggest game of the four years on 12 TVs and a big cinema screen so that no matter where you are sitting, you are not missing a single moment. Kickoff on screen at 10pm and slippers are available at the wardrobe because someone has correctly decided that the World Cup Final deserves to be watched in maximum comfort, just with better company than your living room usually offers.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.