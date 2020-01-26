The area of Estonian forests is larger than previously measured

The scientists from the Estonian University of Life Sciences discovered that a larger area of the Estonian land territory is covered by forests than previously measured.
This article is published in collaboration with Research in Estonia.
Based on previously acquired data, the general knowledge was that approximately half of Estonia is covered by forest. But when the forest scientists from the Estonian University of Life Sciences used an alternative method to acquire data for the international Bioatlas portal about the species, growing stock and the age of forests, they discovered that, compared with the previous assessments, the forest coverage is up to 90,000 hectares larger – that’s approximately 900 square kilometres (222,395 acres; 347 square miles). To put this into perspective, it’s roughly the size of the German capital, Berlin.
Over 53% of Estonian land covered by forests
Until now, the forest coverage has been estimated using the Statistical Forest Inventory sample plots method, but this time, it was done by remote sensing and land survey maps, which were combined with the survey data for all Estonian forest areas.
“Forest covered was drawn from the basic map, from which roads, ditches, quarter lines and power line strips were subtracted,” Allar Padari, a research fellow at the Chair of Forestry and Forest Management, said. By this method, the total area of forests came to 2.42 million hectares (24,000 square kilometres; six million acres; 9,300 square miles). According to earlier calculations, it is 2.33 million hectares. The conclusion is that 53,3% of Estonian land territory is covered by forests.
Padari added that based on the criteria set by Estonian law, 37.8% of managed forests can be considered mature stands. A big proportion of the mature forests are fields and grassland which were abandoned in the post-war years (due to Soviet deportations and forced collectivisation). Around 25 years ago, an Estonian forest scientist Artur Nilson noted that the country had a lot of middle-aged and maturing forests – today, they are mature stands.
The age structure of forests allows for an increase in clear cutting
The age structure of forests allows for an increase in clear cutting, if needed. Over the next 10 years, the average felling capacity could be in the range of 11 to 16 million cubic metres (388-565 million cubic feet) per year, plus thinning volumes of approximately two million cubic metres (71 million cubic feet) per year. Therefore, the suggested total felling capacity over the next ten years could be 13-18 million cubic metres (424-636 million cubic feet) per year – although it is up to the forest owners to decide on how or when their forests are cut.
The new assessment and calculations were made for Bioatlas – a large public database created by the Finnish Institute of Natural Resources, Luke. The team included Allar Padari, Tauri Arumäe, Mait Lang and Ahto Kangur. The research was carried out with the Estonian Research Council’s applied research support measure RITA and the project, “Increasing added value and efficient use of raw materials in bioeconomy and its sectors”, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund. Funding by the Interreg project Baltic ForBio was also involved.
Cover: A forest by the lake in Estonia (Arne Ader).