The Estonian Business School becomes the first university in Estonia to offer nanodegree programmes

The Estonian Business School has become the first university in Estonia offering nanodegree programmes that provide a possibility of self-development through master’s degree studies, during which the student completes an academic programme consisting of 15 European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System credits within less than a half-year period.
According to the chancellor of the Estonian Business School, Mart Habakuk, nanodegrees as a part of a master’s degree programme are the first step towards transfer to a lifelong study format.
“The goal of a student who wants to acquire a nanodegree is self-development and expansion of professional network within four-five months. Intensive short-term training courses and individual e-studies are not sufficiently effective for changing one’s behaviour and creating new networks,” Habakuk said in a statement.
The difference between the completion of a nanodegree programme and other additional training courses is that by obtaining a nanodegree consisting of 15 European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System credits, the student completes a part of a master’s degree programme. Depending on the curriculum, the student can obtain a certain number of nanodegrees.
Nanodegrees offer a better way to react to changes promptly
The university’s vice chancellor for academic affairs, Maarja Murumägi, added that the goal of the master’s level nanodegrees is to allow students to study in a flexible manner according to the actual needs of themselves or their employer.
“Our society is changing rapidly and often quite unpredictably, and so both the employer and the employee must be able to react in a prompt and purposeful manner. Compared with regular two-year degree studies or short-term training courses, nanodegrees allow to do that in a better way,” Murumägi stated.
Starting from the fall of 2020, the Estonian Business School offers nanodegrees combined from management, marketing, technology and entrepreneurship subjects. The Estonian Business School is Estonia’s oldest private university that offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctor’s degree studies to a total of 1,400 students who can further increase their knowledge by taking courses in 60 partner universities all over the world.
Cover: The Estonian Business School graduates in 2019. Photo from the EBS Facebook page.