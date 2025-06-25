Duo Ruut’s Ilmateade named Guardian’s folk album of the month

Estonian contemporary-folk duo Duo Ruut — formed by Ann‑Lisett Rebane and Katariina Kivi — has earned a significant achievement: their latest album, Ilmateade, has been named Folk Album of the Month by The Guardian.
Known for their distinctive performance style, the two musicians stand face-to-face and play together a single Estonian zither (kannel), creating a sound that is both minimalist and emotionally rich. This intimate configuration creates a tight musical dialogue between the two, blending harmonies, percussive textures and striking vocal lines. Since their debut in 2017, Duo Ruut has steadily built a name for themselves with performances across Europe and Asia, praised for their originality and the emotional clarity of their music.
Their latest album named Ilmateade — The Weather Report — was released on June 12, 2025 and it continues to push the boundaries of contemporary folk. The record is inspired by Estonia’s relationship with nature, specifically the emotional and cultural significance of weather in everyday life. Each track is tied to a specific mood or meteorological condition — from the hazy, layered tones of “Udu” (Fog) to the melancholy textures in “Vilud Ilmad” (Gloomy Weather). The album also features collaborations with other prominent Estonian artists, including guitarist and producer Erki Pärnoja and poet-rapper EiK, adding lyrical and instrumental complexity. With Ilmateade, Duo Ruut expands their sonic palette while remaining grounded in their signature stripped-back aesthetic.
Their distinctive sound earned them significant international recognition when The Guardian named Ilmateade the Folk Album of the Month for June 2025. The British newspaper highlighted their “glistening minimalism” and praised the album’s atmosphere, saying the songs “move like fog across a glassy bay.” This marks a major milestone for the duo, reflecting not only the strength of the new record but also their growing reputation beyond Estonia. As one of the few Estonian acts to be acknowledged by such a high-profile publication, Duo Ruut continues to redefine what modern folk can be — introspective, innovative and deeply connected to nature.
Duo Ruut is currently presenting Ilmateade at some of Europe’s most prominent music festivals. They have two performances scheduled at Glastonbury Festival — one of Europe’s largest festivals, known for its diverse lineup featuring artists such as Neil Young, Rod Stewart, Charli XCX, and Amelie Lens — between 26- 29 June, followed by an appearance at Roskilde Festival on 2 July. Later in the summer, they’ll take the stage at Viljandi Folk Music Festival in Estonia on 26 July, and at Germany’s Bardentreffen Festival in Nürnberg on 2 August.