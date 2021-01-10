Only people arriving in Estonia from Iceland don’t need to self-isolate

As the Estonian foreign ministry has stated for the past multiple weeks, the only people arriving in Estonia from Europe who don’t need to self-isolate upon arrival are the ones who are coming from Iceland; people arriving in Estonia from the rest of Europe will need to self-quarantine for 10 days.
According to the foreign ministry, starting from Monday, 11 January, the self-isolation requirement does not apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country of the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate below 50 people per 100,000 inhabitants.
“As of now, only passengers arriving from Iceland are not subject to the restriction on movement. These passengers also do not need to take a test on their arrival in Estonia,” the foreign ministry said.
Based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from 11 January, a 10-day self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day self-isolation.
Arrivals from the UK need to present a negative test result
Starting from 1 January 2021, people arriving in Estonia from the United Kingdom are subject to an additional obligation introduced by the government of Estonia to take a COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours before arrival, and the result of the rest must be negative. The test is not compulsory for children under the age of 10.
The rule applies even in cases when the people has only transited through the United Kingdom on their way to Estonia. The person must remain in their home or accommodation for 14 days after their arrival from the United Kingdom. The period of self-isolation can be shortened if a second test taken seven days after arrival is also negative.
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania, Latvia or Finland in the past 14 days and have arrived in Estonia directly from Lithuania, Latvia or Finland when they have taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative, or they arrive in Estonia for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit. When travelling to Estonia for the reasons listed above, it is not required to take a coronavirus test before arriving in Estonia.
The European Union also allows travel to Estonia and the rest of the EU from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. People arriving from South Korea and Japan are subject to the 10-day restriction on movement; anyone arriving from the remaining countries listed by the council are not required to restrict their movement.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
Cover: A group of people hiking in a bog in Estonia. Photo by Andres Raudjalg.