People arriving in Estonia from 11 European countries don’t need to self-isolate

In the week of 17 May, people arriving in Estonia from eleven European countries don’t need to self-isolate.
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to people arriving from a European country with an infection rate below 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. In the week of 17 May, these countries are Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Malta, Monaco, Norway, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia and the United Kingdom.
People arriving in Estonia from a European country with the infection rate above 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days still need to self-isolate. In the week of 17 May, these countries are Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day self-isolation requirement.
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A 10-day self-isolation is mandatory for people arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, and in the week of 17 May, this applies to people arriving from South Korea and Thailand.
Vaccinated people don’t need to self-isolate
When arriving in Estonia from any other country, the 10-day self-isolation requirement applies to those who are allowed to enter Estonia. The self-isolation period can be shortened by two tests.
People who have completed a COVID-19 vaccination programme (ie they’ve got both shots of either Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine and two weeks have passed since the second dose; or they’ve got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two weeks have passed since) within the past six months don’t need to self-isolate upon arrival in Estonia. This applies to people arriving from anywhere in the world.
Also people who have suffered from the novel coronavirus and no more than six months have passed since they were declared cured, do not need to self-isolate when they arrive in Estonia.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
Cover: Tallinn’s seaside in Pirita. Photo by Julius Jansson on Unsplash.