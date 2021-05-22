In the week of 24 May, people arriving in Estonia from 14 European countries don’t need to self-isolate; this is the largest number of countries on this list in the past few months.
People arriving in Estonia from a European country with an infection rate below 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days don’t need to self-isolate. In the week of 24 May, these countries are Bulgaria, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Malta, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino and the United Kingdom.
A 10-day self-isolation requirement applies on entering Estonia from a country in the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
From 24 to 30 May, the self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving in Estonia from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day self-isolation requirement.
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A 10-day self-isolation is mandatory for people arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. In the week of 24 May, these countries are South Korea and Thailand.
Get vaccinated and you’re golden!
When arriving in Estonia from any other country, the 10-day self-isolation requirement applies to those who are allowed to enter Estonia. The self-isolation period can be shortened by two tests.
The self-isolation and testing requirements are not mandatory for people who have undergone a COVID-19 vaccination programme (ie they’ve gotten both shots of either Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine and two weeks have passed since the second dose; or they’ve gotten the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two weeks have passed since) within the past six months. This applies to people arriving from anywhere in the world.
Also, people who have suffered from the novel coronavirus and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured, don’t need to test or self-isolate.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
Cover: Viimsi seaside near Tallinn, Estonia. Photo by Julius Jansson on Unsplash.