In the week of 31 May, people arriving in Estonia from 20 European countries don’t need to self-isolate.
People arriving in Estonia from a country with the coronavirus infection rate below 150 per 100,000 inhabitants don’t need to self-isolate. In the week of 31 May, these countries are Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Malta, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom.
People arriving from a country with the infection rate above 150 per 100,000 inhabitants still need to self-isolate upon arrival in Estonia. In the week of 31 May, these countries are Andorra, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland.
It’s also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A 10-day self-isolation period is mandatory for people arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days; in the week of 31 May, this applies to people arriving from Thailand.
Vaccinated people don’t need to isolate
When arriving in Estonia from any other country, the 10-day self-isolation requirement applies to those who are allowed to enter Estonia. The self-isolation period can be shortened by two tests. If a citizen of these countries, who has a legal basis to stay in Estonia, repeatedly crosses the state border, they must take both tests in Estonia.
The self-isolation and testing requirements are not mandatory for people who have undergone a COVID-19 vaccination programme (ie they’ve gotten both shots of either Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine and two weeks have passed since the second dose; or they’ve gotten the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two weeks have passed since) within the past six months. This applies to people arriving from anywhere in the world.
Also, people who have suffered from the novel coronavirus and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured, don’t need to test or self-isolate.
Cover: A group of people celebrating at a Tallinn brewery. Photo by Patrik Tamm. The image is illustrative.