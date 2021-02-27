People arriving in Estonia from eight European countries don’t need to self-isolate

As of 1 March, people arriving in Estonia from eight European countries will not need to self-isolate for ten days.
These countries are Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Greece, Liechtenstein, Norway and Finland.
A 10-day self-isolation requirement applies on entering Estonia from a country in the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
From 1 to 7 March, the self-isolation applies to passengers arriving from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, the Estonian foreign ministry said in a statement.
“The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day self-isolation,” the foreign ministry added.
People arriving from Latvia or Lithuania enjoy certain exceptions
Asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania, Latvia or Estonia in the past 10 days and have arrived in Estonia directly from Lithuania or Latvia don’t need to self-isolate if they have taken a coronavirus test no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative, or they have taken the test immediately after their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. The person is required to remain in isolation while waiting for the test result.
Also people who arrive in Estonia from Latvia or Lithuania for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit don’t need to self-isolate. People arriving in Estonia for these reasons don’t need to test for the coronavirus either, according to the foreign ministry’s statement.
“People arriving in Estonia from the United Kingdom are subject to an additional obligation to test for COVID-19 up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia, and the result must be negative. The test is not compulsory for children under the age of 12. A 10-day self-isolation is also mandatory for people arriving from the United Kingdom. The rule applies even in cases when the passenger has only transited through the United Kingdom on their way to Estonia. The period of self-isolation can be shortened if in addition to the first negative test, a second test taken seven days after arrival is also negative.”
It is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A 10-day self-isolation is mandatory for people arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. Between 1 and 7 March, the obligation to self-isolate will not apply upon arrival from any of these countries, the foreign ministry noted.
Third country nationals arriving for work or for studies at an educational institution registered in Estonia from a third country not included in the list of countries mentioned above are subject to the 10-day self-isolation. They must take a coronavirus test immediately after arriving in Estonia and a second test no earlier than six days after the first test. Testing does not grant the right to stop self-isolating before the mandatory period ends.
Immunity releases from the self-isolation requirement
Anyone unwilling to self-isolate for 10 days after their arrival in Estonia can take a PCR test abroad no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia. While in Estonia, a second test can be taken no earlier than on the sixth day after the first test. The 10-day isolation period can be concluded earlier if both tests are negative – except for third country nationals arriving in Estonia for work or studies, according to the Estonian foreign ministry.
Anyone who has not taken a test up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia can take one immediately after their arrival and the second test no earlier than six days after their first test. The 10-day isolation period can be concluded earlier if both tests are negative – but again, except for third country nationals arriving in Estonia for work or studies.
The 10-day self-isolation and testing are not mandatory for people, including those arriving from the UK or a third country, who have suffered from COVID-19 and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured or have undergone COVID-19 vaccination and no more than six months have passed since its completion, the foreign ministry noted.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
Cover: Group of people going hiking in a bog in Estonia. Photo by Andres Raudjalg.