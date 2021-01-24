People arriving in Estonia from five European countries won’t need to self-isolate

Starting from 25 January, people arriving in Estonia from Bulgaria, Iceland, Greece, Norway and Finland won’t have to self-isolate for ten days; people arriving from all other European countries are subject to the self-isolation requirement.
The ten-day self-isolation requirement applies to people entering Estonia from a country in the European Union, European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
Starting from 25 January, the self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the ten-day self-isolation requirement.
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to people arriving from a country with an infection rate below 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days: Bulgaria, Iceland, Greece, Norway and Finland.
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania, Latvia or Estonia in the past 10 days and have arrived to Estonia directly from Lithuania or Latvia, and they’ve taken a coronavirus test no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative, or they have taken the test immediately after their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. They’re required to remain in isolation while waiting for the test result.
Special requirements for people arriving from the UK
Also, the people arriving from Lithuania and Latvia for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit won’t need to self-isolate. When travelling to Estonia for these reasons, it is not required to take a coronavirus test before arriving in Estonia.
People arriving in Estonia from the United Kingdom are subject to an additional obligation introduced by the Estonian government to take a COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours before arrival, and the result must be negative. The test is not compulsory for children under the age of 12. A ten-day self-isolation is also mandatory for people arriving from the UK. The rule applies even in cases when the person has only transited through the UK on their way to Estonia. The period of self-isolation can be reduced if in addition to the first negative test, a second test taken seven days after arrival is also negative.
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A ten-day self-isolation is mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, ie people arriving from Japan, South Korea and Rwanda.
Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
