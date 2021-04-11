People arriving in Estonia from four European countries don’t have to self-isolate

In the week of 12 April, people arriving in Estonia from four European countries don’t need to self-isolate to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
These countries are Denmark, Finland, Portugal and the United Kingdom.
A 10-day self-isolation requirement applies on entering Estonia from a country in the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
From 12 to 18 April, the self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving in Estonia from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day self-isolation.
Testing helps shorten the self-isolation period
Anyone entering Estonia from a European Union member state with an infection rate above 150 can perform urgent duties if they produce a certificate confirming a negative result of a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours. They can take the test on entry when arriving in Estonia, however, they must then self-isolate until they get their test result.
When not performing urgent duties, it is mandatory to remain in limited self-isolation. The individual can also return to the country from which they arrived in Estonia on the condition that they have taken a test within 72 hours of their departure from Estonia and the result is negative.
Estonian residents working in a neighbouring European Union country with an infection rate above 150 must self-isolate upon arrival in Estonia. If they have taken a COVID-19 test with a negative result within 72 hours, they can perform urgent duties and attend important family events. The individual can also return to the country from which they arrived in Estonia on the condition that they have taken a test within 72 hours of their departure and the result is negative.
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A 10-day self-isolation is mandatory for people arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. Between 12 and 18 April, the obligation to self-isolate will not apply upon arrival from any of the countries.
Vaccinated people don’t need to self-isolate
When arriving in Estonia from any other country, the 10-day self-isolation requirement applies to those who are allowed to enter Estonia. The isolation can be shortened by two tests.
Testing is not mandatory if the person has recovered from the novel coronavirus and has been declared healthy by a doctor up to six months before arrival, or if they have completed a COVID-19 vaccination programme and the completion date remains within six months. This applies both when arriving from Europe and other regions. (See also, Estonia recognises US COVID-19 vaccination cards, most others).
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
The spread of the novel coronavirus variants has caused the situation to change rapidly, and accordingly, states are imposing measures to control the spread of the illness at short notice. The rapid introduction of these measures means the options for travelling abroad as well as for returning to Estonia can change suddenly.
Cover: Sagadi Manor in Estonia. The image is illustrative. Photo by Margus Kontus.