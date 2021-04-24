In the week of 26 April, people arriving in Estonia from four European countries don’t need to self-isolate; people arriving from most of the European countries have to in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In the week of 26 April, people arriving in Estonia from a European country with an infection rate above 150 per 100,000 inhabitants are required to self-isolate for ten days. People arriving from a European country with the infection rate below 150 per 100,000 inhabitants don’t need to self-isolate.
Based on this, people arriving in Estonia from Finland, Ireland, Malta and Portugal don’t need to self-isolate.
People coming from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are required to self-isolate for ten days upon their arrival in Estonia.
It’s also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A ten-day self-isolation requirement in the week of 26 April is applied to people arriving from Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.
Get your vaccine, people!
When arriving in Estonia from a country not included in the list above, one would need to self-isolate for ten days. The self-isolation period can be reduced by taking two tests – either by taking one test 72 hours before their arrival and the second one in Estonia, or by taking both of them in Estonia.
The ten-day self-isolation does not apply to people – arriving from any region of the world – who have suffered from the novel coronavirus and no more than six months have passed since they were declared cured. Also people who have completed their coronavirus vaccination cycle and no more than six months have passed since its completion don’t need to self-isolate upon arrival in Estonia.
Before arriving in Estonia, one must fill out a traveller’s questionnaire. The questionnaire can be completed within three days of one’s arrival in Estonia. According to the foreign ministry, this makes border-crossing smoother and one can avoid queueing for filling out the questionnaire on paper.Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
