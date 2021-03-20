People arriving in Estonia from just four European countries don’t need to self-isolate

From 22-28 March, people arriving in Estonia from only four European countries don’t have to self-isolate for ten days.
These countries are Iceland, Ireland, Portugal and Spain.
A 10-day self-isolation requirement applies on entering Estonia from a country in the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
People arriving from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland.
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement.
People arriving from the UK have additional obligations
People arriving in Estonia from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland don’t need to self-isolate if they have taken a coronavirus test no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative, or they have taken the test immediately after their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. They are required to remain in isolation while waiting for the test result.
Also, people arriving in Estonia from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit don’t need to self-isolate and won’t need to test for the novel coronavirus.
People arriving in Estonia from the United Kingdom are subject to an additional obligation to test for COVID-19 up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia, and the result must be negative. The test is not compulsory for children under the age of 12. A 10-day self-isolation is also mandatory for people arriving from the UK. The rule applies even in cases when the passenger has only transited through the United Kingdom on their way to Estonia. The self-isolation period can be shortened if, in addition to the first negative test, a second test taken seven days after arrival is also negative.
From outside of Europe, people arriving from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand can also enter Estonia and the rest of the European Union. Between 15 and 21 March, none of the people arriving from these countries will have to self-isolate.
Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
The situation can change rapidly
“The spread of new coronavirus variants has caused the situation to change rapidly, and accordingly, states are imposing measures to control the spread of the illness at short notice (including restrictions on movement, changes to conditions for border crossing, mandatory tests),” the foreign ministry said.
“The rapid introduction of these measures means the options for travelling abroad as well as for returning to Estonia can change suddenly. We strongly advise you to assess whether travelling is absolutely essential, look up travel advice for your destination and transit countries, and in addition to other vital information, make sure you know the conditions for entering and leaving the country in question.”
The 10-day self-isolation requirement and COVID-19 testing are not mandatory for people, including those arriving from the UK or a third country, who have suffered from COVID-19 and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured; or who have undergone a COVID-19 vaccination and no more than six months have passed since its completion.
