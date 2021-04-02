People arriving in Estonia from only five European countries don’t need to isolate

Between 5 and 11 April, people arriving in Estonia from only five European countries don’t need to self-isolate.
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to people arriving from a country with a coronavirus infection rate below 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. For the week of 5 April, these countries are Denmark, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Portugal and the United Kingdom.
A 10-day self-isolation requirement applies on entering Estonia from a country in the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
For the week of 5 April, the self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day self-isolation requirement.
Travellers from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland must also isolate
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A 10-day self-isolation is mandatory for people arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. Between 5 and 11 April 2021, the obligation to self-isolate will not apply upon arrival from any of these countries.
According to the Estonian government’s 1 April decision, people travelling to Estonia from Lithuania, Latvia, Finland and the UK will be subject to the same rules that apply to travel from other European countries.
This means that, starting from 5 April, a self-isolation applies to people arriving from these countries if the infection rate there exceeds 150. The self-isolation period can be shortened by taking two tests. People who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months or who have completed a vaccination programme won’t need to isolate.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
