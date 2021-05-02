In the week of 3 May, people arriving in Estonia from seven European countries don’t need to self-isolate.
People arriving in Estonia from a European country with an infection rate below 150 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days don’t need to self-isolate upon arrival. In the week of 3 May, these countries are Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Malta, Norway, Portugal and the United Kingdom.
People arriving from a European country with an infection rate of above 150 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days will need to self-isolate for ten days, according to the foreign ministry.
In the week of 3 May, these countries are Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
Eased restrictions for travelling between Estonia and Latvia
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the ten-day self-isolation.
On 30 April, the Estonian government eased the restrictions on cross-border movement for asymptomatic people who cross the national border between Estonia and Latvia at least twice a week for unavoidable work or studies. This means that, starting from 3 May, the 10-day self-isolation requirement does not apply to these people if they have taken at least one test for COVID-19 in the past seven days and the result is negative, or if they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months or if they have completed a vaccination programme.
The self-isolation requirement also does not apply if a person living in the administrative territory of Valga in Estonia or Valka in Latvia crosses the national border between the two countries without leaving the administrative territories of Valga or Valka.
Vaccinated people don’t need to self-isolate
“At the border, they must present proof of employment (such as a letter from their employer) and a certificate proving a negative test result or vaccination/recovery,” the foreign ministry said.
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A 10-day self-isolation is mandatory for people arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days – in the week of 3 May, this would mean the people arriving from South Korea and Thailand.
People who have suffered from the novel coronavirus or have undergone a COVID-19 vaccination programme within the last six months don’t need to self-isolate upon arrival in Estonia – and this applies to people arriving from any region of the world.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
Cover: A shuttle ferry between Tallinn, Estonia and Helsinki, Finland. The image is illustrative. Photo by Tallink.