Starting from 8 March, people arriving in Estonia from seven European countries will not have to self-isolate.
These countries are Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Finland.
People arriving from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland are subject to a 10-day self-isolation requirement, the Estonian foreign ministry said in a statement.
The 10-day self-isolation requirement applies on entering Estonia from a country in the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
Asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania or Latvia in the past 10 days and have arrived in Estonia directly from Lithuania or Latvia will not have to self-isolate if they’ve taken a coronavirus test less than 72 hours before their arrival and the result is negative, or if they have taken the test immediately after their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. The person is required to remain in isolation while waiting for the test result.
Also, people arriving in Estonia from Lithuania or Latvia for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit will not have to self-isolate.
People arriving from the UK have additional obligations
People arriving in Estonia from the United Kingdom are subject to an additional obligation to test for COVID-19 up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia, and the result must be negative. The test is not compulsory for children under the age of 12. A 10-day self-isolation is also mandatory for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom.
The rule applies even in cases when the passenger has only transited through the United Kingdom on their way to Estonia. The period of self-isolation can be shortened if in addition to the first negative test, a second test taken seven days after arrival is also negative, according to the Estonian foreign ministry.
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A 10-day self-isolation is mandatory for people arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. Between 8 and 14 March, the self-isolation requirement does not apply to people arriving from any of these countries.
Nationals of these countries arriving for work or for studies at an educational institution registered in Estonia from a country not included in this list, and the family members of a high-level specialist coming to work in Estonia with a visa and family members of a foreign national coming to work in a start-up company or in the field of ICT in Estonia are subject to the 10-day mandatory self-isolation. They must take a coronavirus test immediately after arriving in Estonia and a second test no earlier than six days after the first test. Testing does not grant the right to stop self-isolating before the mandatory period ends, the foreign ministry said.
Anyone unwilling to self-isolate for 10 days after their arrival in Estonia can take a PCR test abroad no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia. While in Estonia, a second test can be taken no earlier than on the sixth day after the first test. The 10-day isolation period can be concluded earlier if both tests are negative.
Vaccination exempts from self-isolation
Anyone who has not taken a test up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia can take one immediately after their arrival and the second test no earlier than six days after their first test. The 10-day isolation period can be concluded earlier if both tests are negative.
However, these rules don’t apply to third country nationals arriving in Estonia for work or studies – they will still have to self-isolate for the entire 10 days.
The 10-day self-isolation and COVID-19 testing are not mandatory for individuals, including those arriving from the UK or a third country, who have suffered from the novel coronavirus and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured, or who have undergone the COVID-19 vaccination and no more than six months have passed since its completion.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
Cover: People walking on a wintry day in Estonian countryside. Photo by Taaniel Malleus.