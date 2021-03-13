People arriving in Estonia from seven European countries won’t have to self-isolate

In the period between 15 and 21 March, people arriving in Estonia from seven European countries will not have to self-isolate for ten days.
A 10-day self-isolation requirement applies on entering Estonia from a country in the European Union, European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
The only countries where the infection rate is below this are Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Portugal and Spain, and people arriving in Estonia from these countries between 15 and 21 March will not have to self-isolate.
People arriving from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland are subject to the 10-day self-isolation requirement.
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day self-isolation requirement.
Latvia, Lithuania and Finland enjoy certain exceptions
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to people arriving from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland if they have taken a coronavirus test no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative, or they have taken the test immediately after their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. They’re required to remain in isolation while waiting for the test result.
People arriving from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland also don’t need to self-isolate if they arrive in Estonia for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit – and they don’t have to test for the coronavirus either.
People arriving in Estonia from the United Kingdom are subject to an additional obligation to test for COVID-19 up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia, and the result must be negative. The test is not compulsory for children under the age of 12. A 10-day self-isolation is also mandatory for people arriving from the UK. The rule applies even in cases when the passenger has only transited through the United Kingdom on their way to Estonia. The self-isolation period can be shortened if, in addition to the first negative test, a second test taken seven days after arrival is also negative.
From outside of Europe, people arriving from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand can also enter Estonia and the rest of the European Union. Between 15 and 21 March, none of the people arriving from these countries will have to self-isolate.
Testing can reduce the self-isolation period
Third country nationals arriving for work or for studies at an educational institution registered in Estonia from a third country not included in this list, and family members of a high-level specialist coming to work in Estonia with a visa and family members of a foreign national coming to work in a start-up company or in the field of ICT in Estonia are subject to the 10-day self-isolation requirement. They must take a coronavirus test immediately after arriving in Estonia and a second test no earlier than six days after the first test. Testing does not grant the right to stop self-isolating before the mandatory period ends, according to the Estonian foreign ministry.
Anyone unwilling to self-isolate for 10 days after their arrival in Estonia can take a PCR test abroad no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia. While in Estonia, a second test can be taken no earlier than on the sixth day after the first test. The 10-day self-isolation period can be concluded earlier if both tests are negative.
Anyone who has not taken a test up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia can take one immediately after their arrival and the second test no earlier than six days after their first test. The 10-day self-isolation period can be concluded earlier if both tests are negative.
However, these exceptions don’t apply to third country nationals arriving in Estonia for work and studies – they will still have to self-isolate for the full 10 days.
Vaccinated people don’t need to self-isolate
The 10-day self-isolation requirement and COVID-19 testing are not mandatory for people, including those arriving from the UK or a third country, who have suffered from COVID-19 and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured; or who have undergone a COVID-19 vaccination and no more than six months have passed since its completion.
Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
The spread of new coronavirus variants has caused the situation to change rapidly, and accordingly, states are imposing measures to control the spread of the illness at short notice – including restrictions on movement, changes to conditions for border crossing, mandatory tests and testing, the foreign ministry added.
“The rapid introduction of these measures means that the options for travelling abroad as well as for returning to Estonia can change suddenly. We strongly advise you to assess whether travelling is absolutely essential, look up travel advice for your destination and transit countries, and in addition to other vital information, make sure you know the conditions for entering and leaving the country in question,” the foreign ministry pointed out.
