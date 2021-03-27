People arriving in Estonia from six European countries don’t need to isolate

Starting from 29 March, people arriving in Estonia from six European countries don’t have to self-isolate to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In the week of 29 March, the self-isolation requirement does not apply to people arriving from a country with an infection rate below 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
These countries are Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.
From 29 March to 4 April, the self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland.
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement.
People arriving in Estonia from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland don’t need to self-isolate if they have taken a coronavirus test no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative, or they have taken the test immediately after their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. They are required to remain in isolation while waiting for the test result.
The situation may change rapidly
Also, people arriving in Estonia from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit don’t need to self-isolate and won’t need to test for the novel coronavirus.
From outside of Europe, it is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, and between 29 March and 4 April, people arriving in Estonia from these countries will not need to self-isolate.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
The spread of new coronavirus variants has caused the situation to change rapidly, and accordingly, states are imposing measures to control the spread of the illness at short notice. The rapid introduction of these measures means that the options for travelling abroad as well as for returning to Estonia can change suddenly.
“We strongly advise you to assess whether travelling is absolutely essential, look up travel advice for your destination and transit countries, and in addition to other vital information, make sure you know the conditions for entering and leaving the country in question,” the Estonian foreign ministry said.
