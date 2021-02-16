People arriving in Estonia from six European countries don’t need to self-isolate

As of Monday, 15 February, people arriving in Estonia from six European countries will not have to self-isolate for ten days.
These countries are Bulgaria, Denmark, Iceland, Greece, Norway and Finland. These are the only countries in Europe where the coronavirus infection rate is below 150 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days – which is the current limit set by the Estonian government.
A ten-day self-isolation requirement applies on entering Estonia from a country in the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, according to the Estonian foreign ministry.
From 15 to 21 February, people arriving in Estonia from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland will have to self-isolate for ten days.
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the ten-day self-isolation requirement.
Asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania or Latvia in the past ten days and have arrived in Estonia directly from Lithuania or Latvia don’t need to self-isolate if they have taken a coronavirus test no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative, or they have taken the test immediately after their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. They are required to remain in isolation while waiting for the test result.
Even people who transited through the UK subject to additional restrictions
Also people who arrive in Estonia from Latvia or Lithuania for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit are exempt from the self-isolation requirement. People arriving in Estonia for these reasons are not obligated to test for the novel coronavirus.
People arriving in Estonia from the United Kingdom are subject to an additional obligation to test for COVID-19 up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia, and the result must be negative. The test is not compulsory for children under the age of 12. A ten-day self-isolation is also mandatory for people arriving from the UK.
“The rule applies even in cases when the passenger has only transited through the United Kingdom on their way to Estonia. The period of self-isolation can be shortened if in addition to the first negative test, a second test taken seven days after arrival is also negative,” the Estonian foreign ministry said.
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A ten-day self-isolation is mandatory for people arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days – this week, this means people arriving from Rwanda.
Third country nationals arriving for work or for studies at an educational institution registered in Estonia from a third country are subject to the ten-day mandatory self-isolation.
Coronavirus survivors and those vaccinated don’t need to self-isolate
“They must take a coronavirus test immediately after arriving in Estonia and a second test no earlier than six days after the first test. Testing does not grant the right to stop self-isolating before the mandatory period ends,” the foreign ministry asserted.
However, at the same time, the foreign ministry said that anyone unwilling to self-isolate for ten days after their arrival in Estonia can take a PCR test abroad no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia. “While in Estonia, a second test can be taken no earlier than on the sixth day after the first test. The 10-day isolation period can be concluded earlier if both tests are negative.”
The foreign ministry also noted that anyone who has not taken a test up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia can take one immediately after their arrival and the second test no earlier than six days after their first test. The ten-day isolation period can be concluded earlier if both tests are negative, it added.
In addition, the ten-day self-isolation and COVID-19 testing are not mandatory for people, including those arriving from the UK or a third country, who have suffered from COVID-19 and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured, or have undergone COVID-19 vaccination and no more than six months have passed since its completion.
Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
Cover: A couple on a beach in Estonia in winter. Photo by Renee Altrov.