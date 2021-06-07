In the week of 7 June, people arriving in Estonia from ten European countries must self-isolate in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A 10-day self-isolation requirement applies on entering Estonia from a country in the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
In the week of 7 June, these countries are Andorra, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Sweden.
People arriving from a European country with the infection rate below 150 per 100,000 inhabitants don’t need to self-isolate.
In the week of 7 June, these countries are Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Vaccinated people don’t need to self-isolate
It’s also possible to enter Estonia from Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A ten-day self-isolation is mandatory for people arriving from a country with the infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days – in the week of 7 June, this applies to people arriving from Thailand.
When arriving in Estonia from any other country, the 10-day self-isolation requirement applies to those who are allowed to enter Estonia. The self-isolation period can be shortened by two tests.
The self-isolation and testing requirements are not mandatory for people who have undergone a COVID-19 vaccination programme (ie they’ve gotten both shots of either Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine and two weeks have passed since the second dose; or they’ve gotten the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two weeks have passed since) within the past six months. This applies to people arriving from anywhere in the world.
Also, people who have suffered from the novel coronavirus and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured, don’t need to test or self-isolate.
