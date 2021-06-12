In the week of 14 June, people arriving in Estonia from ten European countries need to self-isolate to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A 10-day self-isolation requirement applies on entering Estonia from a country in the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
From 14 to 20 June, the self-isolation requirement applies to passengers arriving from Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Sweden.
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to passengers arriving from a country with an infection rate below 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. In the week of 14 June, these countries are Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A 10-day self-isolation is mandatory for people arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days; in the week of 14 June, this applies to people arriving from Japan and Thailand.
Vaccinated people don’t need to self-isolate
When arriving in Estonia from any other country, the 10-day self-isolation requirement applies to those who are allowed to enter Estonia. The self-isolation can be shortened by two tests.
The self-isolation and testing requirements are not mandatory for people who have undergone a COVID-19 vaccination programme (ie they’ve gotten both shots of either Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine and two weeks have passed since the second dose; or they’ve gotten the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two weeks have passed since) within the past six months. This applies to people arriving from anywhere in the world.
Also, people who have suffered from the novel coronavirus and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured, don’t need to test or self-isolate.
From 10 June, Estonia is using three types of EU Digital COVID Certificates that are in line with common EU standards: the EU Digital COVID Vaccination Certificate, the EU Digital COVID Recovery Certificate and the EU Digital COVID Test Certificate. These certificates contain QR-codes that are readable only with a special application. The Estonian foreign ministry is advising people to download a new certificate from the patient portal account.
Cover: A camper van in Estonia in summer. Photo by Margus Kontus.