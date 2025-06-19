The 2025 Michelin guide Estonia unveiled – A fresh look at Estonia’s best dining

The Michelin Guide has unveiled its 2025 selection for Estonia, recognizing a record 43 restaurants across the country.
In 2025, the Michelin Guide Estonia features a total of 43 restaurants, an increase of eight from the previous year. Among them, one restaurant holds Two Michelin Stars – 180° by Matthias Diether – and one retains One Michelin Star – NOA Chef’s Hall. Seven restaurants have been awarded the Bib Gourmand distinction for offering great food at a good price, including UMA, a new addition this year. The guide also introduces a new Michelin Green Star, awarded to Hiis, bringing the total number of restaurants recognized for sustainable gastronomy to three.
One of this year’s standout stories is the rise of UMA, a vibrant new addition to Tallinn’s food scene led by head chef Kristo Malm. UMA was awarded the coveted Bib Gourmand for offering high-quality food at a great value – praised for its bold, Asian-inspired sharing plates and lively atmosphere. The restaurant also received Michelin’s Special Award for Opening of the Year, recognizing its creative concept and seamless blend of dining and social experience.
Another highlight of this year’s guide is the introduction of a new Michelin Green Star, awarded to Hiis in Manniva. Located in a rural farmhouse on the Taju Estate, Hiis is led by 2023 Young Chef Award winner Daanius Aas. With just six tables per night, it offers an intimate dining experience . The restaurant embodies a circular economy approach, using seasonal, locally sourced and foraged ingredients while minimizing waste through innovative practices.
Nine new restaurants were added to the guide this year: Hiis in Manniva, HOOV, Koyo, Morel Bistroo, Osteria il Cru, Shang Shi, UMA, and VÕIVÕI in Tallinn, as well as TOKO in Tartu. One restaurant from last year’s list is no longer featured. The 2025 Michelin Guide also welcomes back 34 restaurants from last year’s selection, including 38, Alexander, ÂME, Art Priori, Barbarea, Fotografiska (Green Star), Gianni, Hõlm, Horisont, Joyce, Kolm Sõsarat (Green Star), Lahepere Villa, Lee, Mere 38, Mon Repos, Moon, NOA Chef’s Hall (One Star), 180° by Matthias Diether (Two Stars), Paju Villa, Pull, Puri, R14, RADIO, Rado, Rado Haapsalu, SOO, Tchaikovsky, Tuljak, Wicca, Härg, Fellin, Mantel ja Korsten, Lore Bistroo and NOA – with Barbarea, Fellin, Härg, Lore Bistroo, Mantel ja Korsten, Moon, and Tuljak proudly retaining their Bib Gourmand awards for offering great food at good value.
Explore the full list of Michelin-recognized restaurants for 2025 and see for yourself what makes Estonia’s food scene so special.