Pictures: Protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Tallinn

Hundreds of people gathered spontaneously in front of the Russian embassy in Tallinn, the Estonian capital, on 24 February, to protest against the Russian war against Ukraine.
People started to gather today around 12 PM in front of the Russian embassy in Tallinn to protest against the Russian war against Ukraine and in support of the attacked country, demanding a truce and the retreat of the Russian forces from Ukraine.
As of 4 PM Estonian time, hundreds of people – members of the local Ukrainian community as well as Estonians and other nationalities – had gathered to the protest. There were also Russians – one Russian citizen carried a sign in Russian with the words, “I’m ashamed.”
Today’s was the second demonstration – just yesterday, about hundred people rallied in support of Ukraine, in the face of Russia’s military pressure and before the actual invasion.
The Russian embassy was closed during the demonstration, but unlike yesterday, the Estonian police had placed metal barriers in protection of the embassy’s building, as a precaution.
Approximately 27,000 ethnic Ukrainians live in Estonia, comprising about two per cent of the entire population. By comparison, there are over 322,000 ethnic Russians in Estonia – or 24 per cent of the population.
Photos by Silver Tambur/Estonian World.