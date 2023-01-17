Chinook helicopters of the British Royal Air Force return to Estonia

According to the Estonian defence ministry and the NATO battlegroup, Chinook helicopters are back in Estonia and the United Kingdom is sending air force elements to strengthen European security.
The Chinook helicopters of the British Royal Air Force are back in Estonia in the framework of the Aviation Task Force agreed with the British defence secretary, Ben Wallace, in November 2022, spokespeople for the defence ministry said on Tuesday.
The returning aircraft were welcomed at the Ämari Air Base by the Estonian defence minister, Hanno Pevkur, and the British ambassador, Ross Allen.
Chinook-type helicopters (CH-47) are primarily used for troop and equipment transport, but are also armed with two 7.62 millimetre M134 and one 7.62 millimetre M60D machine gun.
“The arrival of these helicopters has taken place according to the roadmap we agreed on with the UK last November. Typhoon fighters and Apache helicopters will join them later. This is exactly what we have to do together,” Pevkur said.
The first part of air forces arriving from the UK
Chinooks are powerful transport helicopters that can be used both on land and in support of naval vessel operations and their range of use spans a variety of environments.
“We are here to work together with the Estonian Defence Forces and other European allies. These are very versatile aircraft that allow a large number of people and equipment to be taken to the battlefield at the same time,” Commanding Officer, 18 Squadron, British Aviation Task Force, Wing Commander Tom Carter said.
The arrival of the Chinook helicopters from RAF Odiham is the first part of the air forces arriving as part of the UK’s contribution to support Estonia’s defence plan.
The unit is an addition to the NATO battlegroup based in Tapa and their activities will be integrated in the course of inter-unit exercises to take place in the coming weeks. This allows pilots and air force units and crews to practice ground and air force cooperation on the battlefield.