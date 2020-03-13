Foreign ministry: Estonia’s borders are open; certain measures in place

The Estonian foreign ministry has published an urgent travel advice for those intending to travel to Estonia, saying that the country’s borders are open; however, in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, there are certain recommendations and measures in place.
“Out of consideration for the health of international visitors as well as residents of Estonia, we recommend postponing your trips,” the ministry said. “People coming from a risk area or who have contracted the virus or have been in close contact with those affected are recommended to postpone any plans to travel to Estonia.”
Anyone whose travel to Estonia from risk areas is unavoidable, must remain in self-isolation for 14 days, effective from Monday, 16 March.
Regular ferry traffic continues with specific measures
“At border crossing points, health checks will be employed to detect the symptoms of the coronavirus in people. People will also need to start filling in forms upon entering the country in order to identify the origin of their stay.”
Health will also be monitored in airports and ports. The requirement to fill in forms will be introduced similarly to the land border crossing points.
“Package cruises on the Tallinn-Stockholm route are suspended. Regular ferry traffic continues but measures to limit the spread of the virus will be developed and implemented in cooperation with shipping companies,” according to the ministry.
Don’t plan any travel for the coming month
Estonian residents are advised not to plan holiday travel for the coming months. “We also ask to seriously consider the necessity of other travel (business trips, visits to family and friends etc). The risk of being quarantined or finding yourself in areas affected by restricted movement may arise very suddenly while travelling,” the ministry noted.
The risk areas as determined by the government committee on 13 March, based on recommendations of the ministry of foreign affairs and risk evaluation, are: China, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Egypt. This list is subject to change.
The exact details of self-isolation are being worked out by the ministry of the interior in cooperation with the foreign ministry by 16 March. Further details will be clarified in due course. For frequently asked questions on how coronavirus could affect your travel plans, please see the foreign ministry’s special page.
Cover: The Estonian border remains open, but in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, there are certain recommendations and measures in place. The photo is illustrative.