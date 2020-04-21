Investigation: The world’s largest coronascam is run from Estonia

According to a recent investigation by BuzzFeed, George Washington University and the Estonian daily, Eesti Päevaleht, the largest scam abusing people’s fear of the coronavirus is run from Estonia.
The investigation has revealed that a Portuguese millionaire businessman, Ricardo Jorge Pereira de Sousa Coelho, who has residences in Malta, the Seychelles, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and Estonia, is behind selling supposedly protective masks called SafeMask, online. The price tag of these masks, according to Buzzfeed News, was USD39.99 for a set of two. Comparable respirator masks normally sell online for USD0.75.
Buzzfeed interviewed a stage actor, Ray Shell, who ordered the set of two SafeMasks, but days went by and they never arrived. He called a number for customer support, and the person who answered said there had been such a demand for the masks that they were a month behind. The customer service representative “said, ‘You probably won’t get yours for another month,’” Shell said. “I made a very, very crude joke: ‘I hope I’m alive by then.’”
According to Buzzfeed, the “overpriced, initially unauthorized, and misleadingly marketed mask that may be the most promoted piece of safety equipment on the internet. It’s earned potentially millions of dollars thanks to the oldest online sales channel: email.”
SafeMask is sold by Ricardo Jorge Pereira de Sousa Coelho, a Portuguese millionaire with a collection of supercars and companies and residences in Malta, the Seychelles, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and Estonia, Buzzfeed says.
Hundreds of cheated customers around the world
According to the Estonian daily, Eesti Päevaleht, de Sousa has lived in Tallinn for years and also has a family in Estonia. The newspaper notes that the Portuguese businessman has at least two Ferraris and one McLaren 720S Spider – a car whose price starts from €300,000.
“Probably a few know that the filthy rich Portuguese is, from Tallinn, managing a business that is reaping huge profits from the coronavirus crisis,” the newspaper says. “The evidence show … the business has resulted in hundreds of furious, cheated customers around the world and brought upon the anger of the consumer protection agencies.”
In addition, the businessman is selling the masks with a three-year warranty, having led people to believe the mask is reusable – which it is not. Buzzfeed adds that SafeMask payment sites displayed an image labelled as an N95 respirator even though buyers were shipped something else.
In an interview with BuzzFeed, de Sousa denied misleading people and said he just sold the mask. As for the price of the masks, he told the website shipping costs had eaten into his revenue. “We are not making big profits off them,” de Sousa said. “That’s not really something I’m aware of,” de Sousa said when told that he is selling masks that cost 10 or more times the normal price. He also said there was no reason for customers to think the masks were reusable.
Cover: Screenshot from SafeMask’s website.