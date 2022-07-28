News portal NEXTA: Former Estonian MP Oudekki Loone is a Russian influence agent￼

Belarusian exile news portal NEXTA has posted a video (in Russian), discussing potential Russian influence agents, and mentions Oudekki Loone, a former member of the Estonian parliament (Centre Party) as one such agent.
NEXTA features a Facebook post (in Russian, but Facebook translates it to English) by Loone that she made in January, where the claims that the weapons Estonia is planning to send to Ukraine will be used to kill innocent people in the Donbass region.
Estonian newspaper Postimees, reporting the story, said the Russian media “happily” picked up and disseminated her post that said that there was no doubt that the Estonian weapons will be used against Russians and that Estonia is sending a message of it being a little evil provocateur.
Loone told Postimees that NEXTA has presented erroneous claims about her with the purpose to provoke. “This is a typical example of political slander,” she said.
According to NEXTA, Loone’s claims were picked up from Russian news agency Regnum.
Loone is a member of the Centre Party who served in the Estonian parliament as a substitute member from April 2019 to June 2022. She was also a substitute member from November 2015.
The Centre Party had a cooperation pact with Putin
She joined the Centre Party in 2013, saying that it was “the only party that really cares about the ordinary Estonian people who do their every-day jobs”. She ran for the European Parliament in 2014 and gained 1,087 votes.
In 2015, she ran for the Estonian parliament, gaining 354 votes; she didn’t get elected. However, due to the Estonian electoral system, Loone became a substitute member of the parliament after another MP was found guilty of a crime and had to leave his post.
The Estonian Centre Party had a cooperation pact with United Russia – the party of the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin – for almost 18 years. The board of the Centre Party annulled the cooperation pact in March 2022 – about two weeks after Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine started on 24 February.
In February 2022, the Centre Party removed a link to the cooperation pact from its website. However, the pact is still available on the Centre Party web server in a Word document format and it’s easily found by a simple web search.