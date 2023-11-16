Parliament committee calls on the ministry to not close the consulates in the US

The foreign affairs committee of the Estonian parliament finds that the country’s diplomatic representation in the United States must not be reduced and therefore proposes to the foreign ministry to cancel the decision to close the consulates general in New York and San Francisco.
According to the committee, in order to ensure sufficient diplomatic capacity in the US, it is necessary to also continue the work of the consulates general in addition to the embassy in Washington, DC.
“The foreign affairs committee finds that the decision to reduce the diplomatic representation in the US is contrary to Estonia’s foreign policy development plan until 2030, in which among the goals set are the development of comprehensive and deepened cooperation with the US, making consular services easily accessible to Estonians living abroad, and greater involvement of Estonians living abroad in the promotion of the foreign economy in order to ensure the protection of Estonian interests abroad in the best way possible,” the committee said.
“A broad diplomatic representation in the US, a task that is performed by the consulates general in New York and San Francisco, is important for the achievement of all these goals.”
An important role
The committee found that arguments about cost savings or restructuring work do not outweigh the damage to Estonian interests, which will arise from the loss of two strongholds by an important ally for Estonia.
“Furthermore, the committee considers it regrettable that the opinions and proposals of organisations representing Estonians in the United States were not taken into account when making the decision to close the consulates general,” the committee said.
The members of the committee stressed that Estonia’s diplomatic representation, especially considering the current extremely tense situation in Europe and the whole world, plays a very important role in standing up for our security interests.
“Instead of cutting down, we rather need to expand and strengthen diplomatic representation in order to consistently explain Estonia’s positions to our most important allies at every level. Therefore, the financing of diplomacy as the front line of security policy and deterrence must be guaranteed in the long term,” the committee said.
An important role in maintaining Estonianness
The foreign affairs committee formed its position after two sittings where the closure of consulates general was discussed.
Last week, the committee listened to the reasons given by foreign minister Margus Tsahkna, and this week, the committee met with the representatives of the Estonian American National Council, who presented their proposals for the continuation of the work of the consulates general.
According to representatives of Estonians living in the US, closing the consulates general would be harmful to Estonia, reducing Estonia’s presence and influence in business, culture and international diplomacy.
They emphasised the importance of the consulate general in New York in the continuity of Estonia’s diplomatic representation and the importance of the consulate general in San Francisco in promoting business diplomacy, and they also explained that diplomatic missions play an important role in maintaining Estonianness and Estonian culture as well as introducing Estonia in the US.