Swiss airlines to start flights between Tallinn and Zurich

The Swiss flag carrier, Swiss International Air Lines, will start flights between the Estonian capital, Tallinn, and the largest city in Switzerland, Zurich.
The flights will start from 25 June and, according to the preliminary plan, they will take place twice a week – on Fridays and Sundays, Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport said in a statement.
According to the commercial director of Tallinn Airport, Eero Pärgmäe, this is very good news that’s been a long time coming.
“We’re happy to announce that despite the difficult situation in aviation, we can still open new routes and welcome new airlines,” Pärgmäe said in a statement.
Estonians want to fly to Switzerland
“Zurich has so far been an unused potential – the Estonians’ interest in flying to Switzerland has been strong, but there haven’t been many possibilities. The Swiss have also shown great interest to come and explore Estonia,” he added.
Zurich is the largest city in Switzerland and the capital of the canton of Zurich. It is located in north-central Switzerland and, as of January 2020, the municipality has 434,335 inhabitants. The city is a hub for railways, roads and air traffic. Both Zurich Airport and railway station are the largest and busiest in the country.
Swiss International Air Lines is the flag carrier of Switzerland, operating scheduled services in Europe and to North America, South America, Africa and Asia. Zurich Airport serves as its sole hub and Geneva Airport as a focus city.
The airline was formed following the bankruptcy in 2002 of Swissair, Switzerland’s then flag carrier. The new airline was built around what had been Swissair’s regional subsidiary, Crossair.
Cover: A Swiss Airlines A220. Photo by TJDarmstadt, shared under the Creative Commons CC BY 2.0 licence.