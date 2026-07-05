The FBI arrests the Estonian basketball player Kerr Kriisa over an alleged fraud scheme

The Estonian basketball player, Kerr Kriisa, has been arrested by the FBI in connection with an alleged multimillion-dollar fraud scheme in the United States, according to American media reports.
The 25-year-old former NCAA guard is reportedly being extradited to West Virginia, where the case is said to relate to his time with the Mountaineers.
Kriisa, a former guard for West Virginia, Arizona, Kentucky and Cincinnati, is expected to appear in court next week. Details of the allegations have not been made public.
Reuters, citing Kentucky Sports Radio, reported that the case dates back to Kriisa’s 2023–24 season with the West Virginia Mountaineers in the NCAA. Local media in Kentucky reported that he was being held in Fayette County, Kentucky, after being arrested by FBI agents.
The reports have sent a shock through Estonian basketball. Kriisa had only this week signed with the University of Tartu Maks & Moorits basketball club, the reigning Estonian champions, in what was expected to be the start of his professional career at home after six years in American college basketball.
His planned appearance this month in The Basketball Tournament, a summer competition in the United States, has also been derailed. Kriisa had been listed to play for La Familia, the University of Kentucky alumni team, but was removed from the roster after news of the arrest broke.
A case with few public details
The US media has reported that the investigation concerns an alleged fraud scheme worth several million dollars. However, the precise nature of the allegations, and Kriisa’s alleged role in the case, have not yet been disclosed publicly.
Estonian lawyer Paul Keres told the country’s public broadcaster, ERR, that the US legal system can expose defendants to lengthy theoretical prison terms when several federal counts are added together, although he stressed that maximum penalties are rarely imposed in practice.
The Estonian Basketball Association said it had learned of the case through the media and had no further information to add.
Kriisa’s family has also said it knows little about the situation. His mother, Kersti Kull, told the Estonian portal Delfi that contact with her son had suddenly been lost and that she wanted simply to speak with him. His father, Valmo Kriisa, a former professional basketball player and a well-known figure in Estonian basketball, said he knew nothing about the allegations.
From Tartu to the NCAA
Born in Tartu in 2001, Kriisa was long regarded as one of Estonia’s brightest basketball prospects. He made his Estonian top-flight debut for the University of Tartu in 2016 at the age of 15 before moving abroad, first to Germany and then to the system of the Lithuanian club Žalgiris Kaunas.
He left for the United States in 2020, joining the University of Arizona. Over the next six years he played for four major college programmes: Arizona, West Virginia, Kentucky and Cincinnati.
His most productive NCAA season came at West Virginia in 2023–24, when he averaged 11 points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He later spent time at Kentucky and Cincinnati, where he averaged 5.8 points and three assists over 19 games in his final college season.
Across his college career, Kriisa played 127 games, starting 106 of them, and averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
Kriisa has also represented Estonia at youth level and was part of the senior national team at the 2022 European Championship, where he was seen as one of the country’s emerging leaders. Since then, injuries and an unsettled college career have complicated his path.
His return to Tartu had been framed as a homecoming. Instead, it has been overtaken by a federal case in the United States whose details remain largely unknown.