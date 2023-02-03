President Karis bestows the general rank identifiers on defence chief Martin Herem

The Estonian president, Alar Karis, presented commander of the defence forces Martin Herem with the identifiers of the rank of general in Kadriorg on 2 February.
As the defence chief, Herem has updated the Defence Forces’ armaments, improved its readiness, including by holding reservist training exercises, and strengthened regional military cooperation. NATO allied units have been hosted under Herem’s leadership and their preparedness to fight together with Estonian units has been ensured in case of a crisis.
Presenting Herem with the rank of general, Karis said the trust the chief of defence has earned is based on him placing the interests of the Estonian state higher than his own.
“History shows this is what distinguishes statesmen from ordinary men,” the president said.
Karis added that, during his service, Herem has obtained experience on which he can rely in the development of Estonia’s national defence capability.
“There aren’t many people who have experienced the Estonian Defence Forces from this many angles,” he noted. “It adds confidence in General Herem’s work both when it comes to the introduction of new weaponry as well as in modernising the structure of the Defence Forces.”
The president added that, as the commander of the Defence Forces, Herem has ensured the best possible cooperation form for Estonia in allied relations.
“Estonia can be proud for having a defence chief who is respected in NATO and whose opinion is held in high regard by our allies’ military leaders,” he said.
Karis also pointed out Herem’s relevant and persistent work at explaining security and national defence issues to the public, and said that for a commander of the Defence Forces this skill has an important national defence role.
Herem has been serving as Estonia’s defence chief from 5 December 2018.
Traditionally, the rank of general is presented to officers by the president while senior officer ranks are bestowed by the commander of the Defence Forces.