A fashion event in Estonia invites designers to submit their works for showcasing

The Estonian Fashion Festival 2020 is inviting designers from all over the world to submit their works to be potentially showcased at three fashion shows.
“As of today, the design contest for the thee distinctive fashions shows of the Estonian Fashion Festival is open for everyone to apply,” the organisers of the event said in a statement on 18 February.
“The mission of the three-day festival is to give aspiring designers the possibility to showcase their designs to a wider audience and a platform for growth. The festival takes place on 10-12 June 2020 in Tartu, Estonia.”
The deadline for submissions is 20 March. The designers selected for the fashion shows will be announced on the 26 March.
The winner will fly to Kyiv to take part in the International Young Designers’ Contest.
Besides the three shows at the fashion festival, the event also includes the Young Designers’ Development Programme, a fashion seminar and a fashion design cinema.
The Estonian Fashion Festival is supported by the town of Tartu, Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Balmain Hair Couture and Audi.
Images courtesy of the Estonian Fashion Festival.