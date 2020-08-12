A Ferrari showroom to open in Tallinn

Luxury Collection, a Ferrari dealer and the largest luxury car seller in Finland, will open a showroom for Ferraris and other supercars in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, in August.
A Luxury Collection showroom for Ferraris and other supercars is to open in the harbour area in the heart of Tallinn in August to start selling many vehicles that until now were not available in Estonia as well as in Latvia and Lithuania.
According to Esa Schroderus, a dealership manager at Luxury Collection, the Estonian market for supercars has been growing steadily over the past few years and there are enough customers who only go for the best in quality.
“We have built a good relationship with the Ferrari owners and aficionados in Estonia. Thus, it is high time that we started offering our services here on the spot as well, so that the Estonian customers do not have to travel all the way to Lempäälä in Finland,” Schroderus said in a statement.
“We will organise both presentations and contests in Estonia, with Toni Vilander, the long-term Ferrari factory driver demonstrating what supercars really can do,” Schroderus added.
A legendary car company
Ferrari is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer based in Maranello, Italy. Founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1939, the company has since 1988 been majority controlled by the Agnelli dynasty, the founding family of Fiat.
Ferrari is also noted for its continued participation in racing, especially in Formula One, where it is the oldest and most successful racing team, holding the most constructors championships (16) and having produced the highest number of drivers’ championship wins (15).
In 2014, Ferrari was rated the world’s most powerful brand by Brand Finance, a London-based independent branded business valuation consultancy.
Cover: A Luxury Collection showroom in Finland.