An investment fund and universities to hold an investor-readiness day for young techies

The Tallinn, Estonia-based Superangel investment fund, in partnership with Estonian, Finnish and Swedish universities, is to hold an investor-readiness day, called the “Science Base Camp”, for research and development-intensive technology-based university teams.
“There are several deeptech companies hidden in the Estonian ecosystem who have the potential to become a global company, like Bolt, Pipedrive or Wise. However, these innovations often struggle to establish an entrepreneurial breakthrough due to lack of or delayed exposure to the right market, customers and investors,” the investment fund said in a statement.
To that end, the fund is holding an investor-readiness day on 18 March for research and development-intensive technology-based university teams.
“Organised by the Superangel investment fund in partnership with Estonian, Finnish and Swedish universities, the event enables the teams to get timely and meaningful feedback from investors,” the fund said.
Among the university network are nine institutions, including the University of Tartu and TalTech, but also the Chalmers University of Technology (Sweden) and Aalto University (Finland). The event also gathers more than 15 international angel investors and venture capital firms with experience in deeptech and research and development, such as Nordic Ninja, Norrsken VC, Voima Ventures, Butterfly Ventures, Inventure and Karma VC.
“During Science Base Camp, selected teams will work alongside the investors, entrepreneurs and experts to solve individual challenges and boost commercialisation success. To help the teams explain the uniqueness and potential of their technology in a simple and convincing way, they are also entitled to pitch coaching training ahead of the event.”
Cover: An investor-readiness day, called the “Science Base Camp”, in 2021. Photo by Superangel.