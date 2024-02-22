An oat drink from Estonia wins an award in Dubai

Estonian oat drink producer Yook has won the top prize in the health products category at the Gulfood 2024 international food exhibition in Dubai.
Yook Production opened the first oat drink factory in the Baltics in the Estonian town of Türi on 12 February, initially launching three products with different flavours. The products, made from whole grain oats, include a gluten-free barista drink, an organic drink and an oat drink enriched with vitamins and calcium. Yook uses only organic whole grain oats in its production to ensure a better taste and the high quality of its products.
Just a week later, on 19 February, the Estonian oat drink won a major international award.
“Yook has won the Gulfood Innovation Award, which can easily be called the Oscar of the food world. We are very proud and happy to keep Yook and Estonian food in the spotlight and promote it,” Katre Kõvask, the company’s CEO, said.
Looking at Western Europe and Asia
Currently, the Yook factory can produce up to 20 million litres (5.3 million US gallons; 4.4 million imperial gallons) of oat drinks per year. The products will be launched on Estonian shelves, in cafes and restaurants, before moving to larger markets.
“In Asia, we are particularly interested in South Korea, Vietnam and Japan, and we are also looking at Singapore and Indonesia. The Gulf states are also a focus, and we are definitely looking at market opportunities in Western Europe. But we are starting at home. Today we are on the shelves in Estonia, and Latvia and Lithuania are next,” Kõvask said.
Under the leadership of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, 18 Estonian companies are participating in a joint stand at this year’s Gulfood. In addition to Yook, other Estonian companies represented include Balsnack International Holding, EBM Grupp, Haage Joogid, Iktos, Revala, Saku Õlletehas, Salvest, Valio Eesti, Oselwise, A. Le Coq, Siidrikoda, Vegestar, Puljong, Nordmel, Rosena DK, Sume Green and Sunfly.
Gulfood takes place from 19 to 23 February at the Dubai Expo Centre.