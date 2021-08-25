Business event sTARTUp Day kicks off in Tartu for the fifth time

The sTARTUp Day business event is to take place from 25-27 August in Estonia’s second-largest town, Tartu; it’s also possible to attend the event online.
A total of 3,000 participants are expected, according to the organisers. “To celebrate the fifth anniversary year, more than 150 speakers will be performing, the activities will take place on four stages, there are almost 50 seminars, and more than 30 side events to take part in,” the organisers said in a statement.
“We have been organising this event for almost a year and a half, and I believe the fifth birthday will get a worthy, but at the same time safe celebration,” Marili Vihmann, the head organiser of sTARTUp Day, said.
“We will check the infection safety of all participants, speakers and the organising team. Everyone can get a mask on-site, and disinfection stations are located both indoors and outdoors.”
Foreign speakers coming to Tartu
At the venue, it is possible to take a rapid antigen test at the main festival days from 26-27 August from 8:00 AM to 5:00 AM. The test costs €15 and the attendees can pre-purchase the test to speed up the process.
Despite tricky times, many foreign speakers will be coming to Tartu. Silicon Valley expert and freelance writer Adam Fisher will discuss with Better Medicine CEO Priit Salumaa how Silicon Valley’s success became possible and whether it can be repeated.
Experts from three different organisations will talk about crisis management – Olavi Lepp, the CEO of Swedbank; Evelin Uibokand, the crisis management coordinator of the town of Tartu; and Janer Gorohhov, a co-founder and the CPO of Veriff.
In addition to the main programme, there are side events all over the town.
The event is organised by the town of Tartu, the University of Tartu, the Tartu Science Park, Contriber, the Tartu Biotechnology Park, the Tartu Business Advisory Services, the Tartu Centre for Creative Industries and Swedbank.
Cover: sTARTUp Day in 2018.