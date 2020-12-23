“Chasing Unicorns”, an Estonian startup comedy, now available worldwide

“Chasing Unicorns”, directed by Estonian startup entrepreneur Rain Rannu – the founder of Fortumo – is now available to watch on Amazon Prime and other online platforms around the world.
The semi-satirical story, “Chasing Unicorns” (“Ükssarvik” in Estonian), is told from the perspective of Õie, a young woman from rural Estonia who stumbles into the Tallinn startup scene before trying to take on the world with her own company in a male-dominated tech world, from Europe to Silicon Valley.
Õie is joined by serial failure Tõnu, who has gone bankrupt with all of his companies, but is nevertheless always trying again. “Inspired by all the Musks, Bezoses and Zuckerbergs, they embark on a journey to take on Silicon Valley, ‘the European Way’,” the film’s producers said in a statement, announcing the movie’s global availability.
“Chasing Unicorns” was written and directed by Rain Rannu, who is a successful startup entrepreneur in his own right. He founded the direct carrier billing company, Fortumo, that was sold to Boku for USD45 million in 2020.
The film comes with additional two hours of free educational video interviews with some of the most successful Estonian startup founders – Taavi Hinrikus of TransferWise, Markus and Martin Villig of Bolt and others. The founders aim to demystify the startup life and inspire and motivate people to start their own companies.
“Chasing Unicorns” movie is available on the film’s website and at Amazon Prime, in English and Estonian with English subtitles.
Cover: Actors of “Chasing Unicorns”.