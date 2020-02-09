Estonia hosts the biggest student company trade fair in Europe

With 300 companies participating, the annual fair organised by the Junior Achievement Estonia is arguably the biggest in Europe.
This year, the annual student company trade fair, taking place over the weekend of 8-9 February at the Kristiine and Rocca al Mare centres in Tallinn, is the biggest yet.
In addition to Estonian students’ companies, there are participants also from Finland, Latvia, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Georgia.
“We also have several mini-companies that are made by middle schoolers,” Kersti Loor from the Junior Achievement Estonia, the organiser of the fair, told Estonian World.
“The products and services are very diverse and some of them are quite ingenious,” Loor said. “The students are always reflecting the society and that’s why you can find a lot of products that are connected to recycling and sustainability. There are upcycled shopping bags, lots of woodcrafts, handicrafts and lots more.”
The Junior Achievement Estonia is an NGO providing entrepreneurship and economics education to primary and upper secondary schools. There are close to 450 student companies in 115 schools across Estonia.
Information about the fair can also be found on the Attendify app.
Cover: One of the companies at the 2019 student company trade fair.