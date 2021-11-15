Estonia is one of the least corrupt countries in the world – index

According to the Global Corruption Index 2021, compiled by Global Risk Profile, a risk management company, Estonia is the sixth least corrupt country in the world.
The fourth edition of the Global Corruption Index covers 196 countries and territories and “provides a comprehensive overview of the state of corruption around the world based on 43 variables”.
According to the compilers of the index, country results are presented on a 0-100 scale, where zero corresponds to the lowest risk and 100 corresponds to the highest risk.
Estonia’s score is 11.32, which places the country sixth in the index, after Finland, Norway, New Zealand, Denmark and Sweden. Estonia is followed by Australia, the United Kingdom, Iceland and Ireland.
Lithuania is ranked 26th and Latvia 32nd. Russia is placed 120th.
The worst countries in the world in terms of corruption are, according to the index, North Korea, Syria and Libya, followed by Yemen, Congo and South Sudan.
Global Risk Profile is a third-party risk management company that specialises in due diligence-related services. Its Global Corruption Index, encompassing 196 countries and territories, displays the risk exposure from both public and private sectors, and takes into the account white collar crimes, money laundering and terrorism financing.
