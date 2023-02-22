Edward Lucas, Estonia's first e-resident, in 2023. Photo by Marek Metslaid.

Estonia now has 100,000 digital residents

By / February 22, 2023 / Leave a Comment / Business / 2 minutes of reading

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board has issued the 100,000th digital residency ID card; known as the e-residency, the programme that enables foreign citizens to launch a company in Estonia and thus in the EU, was launched in 2014.

The Estonian state-run e-residency programme was launched with the aim of providing foreign nationals safe access to Estonia’s public digital services, while also promoting cross-border entrepreneurship and generating extra revenue for the national budget.

According to the programme, the digital residents have come from 176 different countries and generated over €150 million of state revenue for Estonia in taxes and fees.

Estonia’s e-residency digital ID card kit; photo by e-residency programme.

Estonia’s “ambassadors”

Lauri Haav, the managing director of the programme, said the e-residents were also considered Estonia’s “ambassadors”.

“They spread information about Estonia in their networks and share our digital know-how in other parts of the world, thereby boosting Estonia’s image and influence as an innovative digital nation,” Haav said in a statement.

Edward Lucas, at the time the senior editor of The Economist and a great fan of Estonia, became the first e-resident on 1 December 2014.

“As a secure digital state, Estonia remains several steps ahead of other countries. The e-residency programme has made a tremendous contribution to Estonia’s international reputation, boosting the country’s brand value and enhancing its security, particularly in today’s circumstances,” Lucas said in a statement, marking the milestone on 22 February.

About The Author

Silver Tambur
Silver Tambur is the cofounder and Editor-in-Chief of Estonian World. He has previously studied journalism at the University of Tartu, and politics and society at the Birkbeck College, University of London. Silver has been the editor at the Estonian Public Broadcasting’s news service in English, as well as contributing for the Business Sense magazine in the UK, Deutsche Welle and Radio New Zealand. You can also follow him on Twitter and like his page on Facebook. You can write to Silver at silver@estonianworld.com.

