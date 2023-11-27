The planned logistics and industry park in Rae, Estonia. Photo by East Capital Real Estate.

Estonia to get its largest logistics and industry park

An Estonian company is to build the country’s largest logistics and light industry park in Rae municipality, just next to the Estonian capital, Tallinn.

East Capital Real Estate is building what it claims to be the largest logistics and light industry park in Estonia – the future East Capital Park Rae – a 140,000-square-metre (35-acre) logistics and light industry centre – will be located on a 30-hectare (70-acre) land plot next to Tallinn.

The first building completions for Park Rae are planned for early 2025, while the remainder of the timing will depend on market demand. 

According to the company, the new park solution consists of logistics and light industry buildings, office spaces, catering areas, changing rooms, outdoor areas for eating and resting, as well as indoor and outdoor exercise areas with walking and cycling paths. 

East Capital Real Estate is a real estate manager that focuses on commercial real estate investments the Baltics and Central Europe, primarily in the office, logistics and retail segments. 

Sten Hankewitz
Sten Hankewitz

