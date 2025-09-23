Estonian AI fintech startup Creem raises €1.8 million

Creem, an Estonian artificial intelligence fintech start-up, has raised a €1.8 million pre-seed round led by Practica Capital, with participation from Antler and several prominent angel investors.
The round follows a breakout first year for the company. Founded just ten months ago, Creem has already surpassed US$1 million in annualised revenue and is reporting monthly payment volumes growing by more than 300 per cent month on month – all while being built and run by just two technical founders, the company said in a statement.
“Today’s financial tools weren’t designed for modern teams. Creem’s programmable finance layer replaces fragmented legacy systems and manual workarounds with a unified platform where founders can manage global payments, taxes, multi-party payouts and compliance – whether they are paying contributors in fiat, stablecoins or both,” the company explained.
The platform’s revenue-splitting feature automates multi-party sharing by product, contributor or sales channel. According to Creem, this removes hours of manual reconciliation and enables new ways for distributed teams to coordinate and scale.
Building for a new generation of start-ups
“Early adopters report significant time savings and smoother partnerships with contractors, creators and engineers,” the company said.
Creem describes itself as building a full commercial and financial stack for a new generation of start-ups – one defined by technical founders who move fast, globally distributed teams that require compliance and payment tools from day one, and AI-first workflows where scaling outpaces the capabilities of existing tools.
The company was founded in Estonia by Gabriel Ferraz, a Brazilian, and Alec Erasmus, a South African. Ferraz previously founded Brazil’s first crypto software agency, while Erasmus built backend systems for leading crypto brokerages.