Estonian electric car charging network to build stations in Lithuania

Estonian electric car charging network Enefit Volt has signed a contract with Lithuanian retailer Norfa to install 250 public charging stations.
In total, 500 new charging points will be created by the end of 2024 in 107 different parking areas across the commercial network, with capacities ranging from 22 to 320 kW.
The company’s public charging network currently covers the whole of Estonia with nearly 200 charging points, and, over the next year, it will open first charging stations in Latvia and Lithuania, thus establishing a foothold throughout the Baltics.
The new charging points will be located across Lithuania, available at Norfa shopping centres in both major and smaller towns from Vilnius to Klaipėda. At least two charging stations will operate in each shopping centre’s parking area, at least one of which will be for fast charging. All the charging stations will be able to charge two cars at the same time.
The whole project is fully financed by Enefit, who will invest more than €10 million over the next two years in the development of electric vehicle infrastructure in Lithuania.
The first 250 chargers will be in place by the end of 2024. In total, Enefit plans to install more than 1,000 charging stations across Lithuania by 2026. Similar development projects are also being carried out in Latvia and Poland.
Enefit Volt is one of the largest car charging networks in Estonia, based 100% on green electricity. Its owner Enefit is a publicly traded Estonian renewable energy company. It went public on Nasdaq Tallinn in 2021 with 23 per cent of shares, the rest being owned by the state-owned energy company Eesti Energia.