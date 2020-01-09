Estonian meeting space startup raises over €100,000 for development and expansion

MySpotit, an Estonian start-up that provides companies with options of meeting spaces outside their own offices, has completed the first investment round, having raised over €100,000 to be spent on product development and entering new markets.
Among the investors is Martin Villig, the co-founder of the transport platform, Bolt. Resulting from the investments, the value of MySpotit exceeded €1,000,000, according to the company.
The startup’s meeting room mediation service will be using the invested funds to continue product development and enter new markets.
International expansion
“We are opening our service in Riga in mid-January and a planning to enter the market of Copenhagen as early as in the second quarter of 2020. In addition to mediating meeting spaces, we have started product development in a new direction to provide executives with a tool for more effective and meaningful planning of their meetings,” Hardi Kinnas, a co-founder of MySpotit, said in a statement.
MySpotit is a platform for meeting room mediation founded in 2018 by Kinnas, Mikk Puurmann, Timo Mitt and Orangetime Event. It has over 120 clients of which Transferwise, Veriff, Bolt, Helmes, Eesti Energia, Elisa and Telia are the most recognisable ones, the company said.
“In addition to standard meeting rooms, the range of available spaces also includes less conventional locations; for instance, a meeting can be held at the airport, a banquet studio or a wine bar,” according to the startup.
Cover: MySpotit’s team (photo: Erlend Shtaub).