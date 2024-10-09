Estonian startup Raiku collaborates with Louis Vuitton

Estonian packaging startup Raiku is collaborating with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the largest luxury goods company in the world, and is eyeing a new factory in France.
The company was accepted into the LVMH Accelerator, which brings together 75 international brands with Raiku’s packaging material. Raiku is one of 30 companies chosen from over 1,500 applicants to participate in the programme.
Founded in 1987, the LVMH Group now includes over 75 prestigious maisons, renowned for their high-quality products, such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Moët & Chandon.
Raiku produces eco-friendly packaging made from 100% natural wood. Designed as wooden springs, it offers excellent shock absorption and is a compostable, biodegradable alternative to plastic bubble wrap.
According to the company, their packaging material “is gaining global attention for its attractive design, superior shock absorption, and the lowest carbon footprint in the market”. The startup recently secured an €8.8 million deal from the European Innovation Council as a strategic technology and is now collaborating with leading global brands to bring its material to market.
“LVMH, the world’s most valuable luxury brand, generating €85 billion annually, has shown interest in our material – this is a clear indication of its enormous potential to transform the packaging market,” Karl Pärtel, a co-founder of Raiku, said.
Raiku is participating in LVMH’s business accelerator programme from July 2024 to July 2025. In addition, the company is raising more capital to build a second factory in France.