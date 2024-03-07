Estonia’s average salary in Q4 2023 €1,904

According to Statistics Estonia, average gross monthly wages and salaries were €1,904 in the fourth quarter of 2023, 9.7% higher than in the same quarter of the previous year.
In 2023 as a whole, average monthly gross wages and salaries were €1,832, an increase of 11.3 per cent compared with 2022. The average monthly gross wages and salaries were €1,578 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and €1,501 in 2023 as a whole.
Liina Kuusik, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, said that, in the fourth quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in information and communication (€3,271), finance and insurance activities (€2,902), and energy supply (€2,548).
The average gross wages were the lowest in accommodation and food service activities (€1,193) and real estate activities (€1,310). Kuusik added that the average monthly wages and salaries increased the most in education (18.6%) and human health and social work activities (15.4%).
Highest wage growth in Ida-Viru and Valga counties
The highest average monthly gross wages and salaries were recorded in Harju County (including Tallinn) (€2,121) and in Tartu County (€1,941). The lowest average wages were recorded in Valga (€1,408) and Saare (€1,449) counties.
Year on year, the biggest growth in wages and salaries occurred in Ida-Viru (13%) and Valga (11.5%) counties.
Median wages, ie the point at which half of employees earn more and half earn less, were €1,578 in the fourth quarter of 2023. By economic activity, median wages were the highest in information and communication (€2,812) and finance and insurance activities (€2,400).
Median wages were the lowest in real estate activities (€913) and other service activities (€970).