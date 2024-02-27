Estonia’s Chamber of Commerce continues to be critical of car tax plan

The Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has sent a letter to the finance committee of the parliament regarding the draft Motor Vehicle Tax Act, which would introduce an annual motor vehicle tax and a one-off registration fee payable for the registration of passenger cars and vans in the traffic register from 2025 onwards.
The Chamber of Commerce says that, in the current economic downturn, it is opposed to any new tax, including a motor vehicle tax. The new tax will reduce the international competitiveness of our businesses and do nothing to help us out of the recession, but will work against that objective. There is also the question of how a new tax would affect people’s livelihoods and what the impact would be on households for whom owning a car is an essential part of their freedom of movement.
If the parliament’s finance committee deems it reasonable to introduce a motor vehicle tax and a registration levy under the current conditions of an economic downturn, the Chamber of Commerce has several proposals for amending the bill. In particular, the motor vehicle tax and registration fee should be levied only on those motor vehicles that are entered in the Estonian traffic register and are actively in use, meaning they have valid traffic insurance.
The Chamber of Commerce also proposed that a provision be added to the bill whereby the motor vehicle tax amount should be reduced or the tax partially refunded if the motor vehicle is not entered in the Estonian traffic register during the entire year.
At least part of the money should go to road development
The chamber found that the age component, which reduces the tax and the registration fee, should be dropped and instead the rates of the motor vehicle tax and motor vehicle registration fee should be reduced so that they comply with the principle of the taxpayer’s ability to pay. The plan to tax also “phantom vehicles” should be relinquished and the problem of phantom vehicles should be solved by different means.
Furthermore, the chamber made a proposal to at least partially “earmark” the money to start flowing into the state budget in the form of motor vehicle tax and registration fee so that at least part of it would be reserved for the maintenance and development of the road infrastructure and promoting less polluting mobility options.
“We understand that an important objective of introducing the vehicle tax is to increase state budget revenues, which is linked to the desire to move towards a balanced state budget, but this objective must not be overriding and must not be based on attempts to raise more tax revenue through the introduction of new taxes,” Mait Palts, the director general of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.
“In addition, we are concerned that there’s a wish to introduce the new tax and the registration fee in a hurry and in disregard of the legislative and tax policy principles important for businesses,”