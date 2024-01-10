A Prisma grocery shop in Tallinn, Estonia. Photo by Prisma.

Estonia’s consumer price index up by 9.2% in 2023

According to Statistics Estonia, the country’s consumer price index increased by 9.2% in 2023 compared to the 2022 average; price changes related to food and non-alcoholic beverages had the biggest impact on the consumer price index in 2023.

Viktoria Trasanov, a team lead at Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, said the biggest impact on the consumer price index in 2023 came from price increases related to food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for almost two-fifths of the total increase.

“Among food products, the biggest increases were in the prices of sugar (42.2%), cocoa (29.9%), olive oil (26.6%) and sauces (25.6%). Petrol was 7.4% and diesel 10.7% cheaper,” Trasanov said in a statement.

Change in consumer price index on previous year, 2013-2023. Chart by Statistics Estonia.
